 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

England’s Three Big Questions and End of Season Predictions

Ben Foster is joined by Darren Bent and Danny Thomas to discuss the problems England need to address ahead of Euro 2024 following the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday

By Ben Foster

It might be the international break, but there is still plenty to discuss on The Football Fill-In! Ben Foster is joined by Darren Bent and Danny Thomas to discuss the problems England need to address ahead of Euro 2024, following the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday.

There are still big question marks over three positions in the England starting XI, and the lads also talk through the players that have an outside chance of being on the plane …

And then the lads give their end of season predictions, with the title races looking set to go to the wire in both the Premier League and the Championship! And who’s going to win the Champions League and FA Cup?

All of that, plus predictions for:

Who will win the Premier League?

Who will finish fourth?

Who’s going down?

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

United’s Manchester Derby Disarray, Frustration in Dagenham and a Bus Ride to Birmingham

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Gilly Flaherty and Jessy Parker Humphreys to discuss another 3-1 defeat for Manchester United and City’s brief moment at the top

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes

A Weekend of Favorites, and Can the Rockets Make the Play-In? Plus, Best Bets.

Best odds for the Sweet 16, best plays for Monday night’s slate, and more

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Beer Rankings for WrestleMania 40: Who Are You Having a Beer With?

David and Kaz have a fun episode for you

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

The Winners and Losers of the NCAA Tournament’s Second Round

Round 2 of March Madness featured power conference domination, a stunning Kim Mulkey press conference, and a pity party for non-Duke fans. Here are the winners and losers from the second round of the NCAA tournament.

By Steven Ruiz

The ‘3 Body Problem’ Exit Survey

Time to discuss Sophons, wallfacers, and whether the creators of ‘Game of Thrones’ have made another hit

By The Ringer Staff

‘OSP’ Round 2 Rapid Reactions: Big-Picture Stuff, Conference Beefs, and More With J. Kyle Mann

Tate and Kyle react to all the best (and worst) moments from Round 2 of the NCAA tournament

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann