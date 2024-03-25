England’s Three Big Questions and End of Season Predictions

It might be the international break, but there is still plenty to discuss on The Football Fill-In! Ben Foster is joined by Darren Bent and Danny Thomas to discuss the problems England need to address ahead of Euro 2024, following the Three Lions’ 1-0 defeat to Brazil on Saturday.

There are still big question marks over three positions in the England starting XI, and the lads also talk through the players that have an outside chance of being on the plane …

And then the lads give their end of season predictions, with the title races looking set to go to the wire in both the Premier League and the Championship! And who’s going to win the Champions League and FA Cup?

All of that, plus predictions for:

Who will win the Premier League?

Who will finish fourth?

Who’s going down?

Subscribe: Spotify