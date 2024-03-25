 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“Blame the White Sox for Hip-Hop”

Jason discusses the second round of March Madness games, the Kim Mulkey press conference, and the end of Northwestern’s season

By Jason Goff
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Second Round - Northwestern v UConn Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason starts the podcast by discussing the second round of March Madness games. He discusses the Kim Mulkey press conference, his rationale for enjoying college basketball, and the end of Northwestern’s season. He explains why he wants to appreciate Boo Buie’s career and the fight Northwestern showed in its final game (1:40). Then, Jason discusses the Kendrick Lamar verse on Future’s We Don’t Trust You album and why he’s excited for rappers to rap again (38:50).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, Chris Sutton, and Kyle Williams

