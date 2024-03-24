 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Australian Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners break down all the highlights of the race before chatting about Lando Norris’s charming ‘Chicken Shop Date’ interview

By Megan Schuster
F1 Grand Prix of Australia Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images


Meg and Spanners are here and ready to discuss the exciting Australian Grand Prix! First, they talk about their successful manifestations of Max Verstappen not winning another race and his brake issues (03:58). They applaud Carlos Sainz’s performance and Ferrari’s smooth race strategy (08:54), discuss Mercedes’s bad race and Lewis Hamilton’s desire to leave (14:37), and analyze George Russell’s crash during his last lap (21:20). Megan gets excited about Haas’s double-point placements and their “Ewing effect” (37:02), and Spanners addresses the fate of Logan Sargeant with Williams (43:07). Finally, they briefly break down the criminal complaint involving Susie Wolff (56:19) and Lando Norris’s charming Chicken Shop Date interview (61:08).

Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Olivia Crerie

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Formula One

The Latest

Mailbag: First-Team All-NBA, Improving Stars, Pop Vs. Phil Jackson, and More

It’s time to open up the mailbag! Rob and Wos are here to answer all your questions!

By Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre

Is Joe Mazzulla Underrated? Plus, the Red Sox Rotation Is Set.

Brian and Jamie also answer some listener calls and emails!

By Brian Barrett

Taylor Lorenz on ‘Power User’

Larry is joined by journalist Taylor Lorenz to discuss the latest technology buzz, the state of internet culture, and her new podcast on Vox Media focusing on these subjects

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Five Big Questions About MLB’s Investigation Into Shohei Ohtani and His Interpreter

The newest Dodgers star and his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, are at the center of an investigation into sports gambling debts and what Ohtani’s attorneys are calling "massive theft." What do we know? Why has the story changed so much? And what could come next?

By Ben Lindbergh

OSP Round 1 Rapid Reactions: Heroes, Zeroes, and Villains With J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Kentucky’s loss to Oakland, Duquesne toppling BYU, Texas Tech–NC State, and much more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Winners and Losers of the NCAA Tournament’s First Round

The first two days of March Madness included legendary performances from Oakland’s Jack Gohlke and Iowa State’s Audi Crooks, a host of upset wins by mid-majors, and another flop from John Calipari and Kentucky. Here are the winners and losers of the first round of the NCAA tournament.

By Steven Ruiz