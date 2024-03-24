Australian Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners are here and ready to discuss the exciting Australian Grand Prix! First, they talk about their successful manifestations of Max Verstappen not winning another race and his brake issues (03:58). They applaud Carlos Sainz’s performance and Ferrari’s smooth race strategy (08:54), discuss Mercedes’s bad race and Lewis Hamilton’s desire to leave (14:37), and analyze George Russell’s crash during his last lap (21:20). Megan gets excited about Haas’s double-point placements and their “Ewing effect” (37:02), and Spanners addresses the fate of Logan Sargeant with Williams (43:07). Finally, they briefly break down the criminal complaint involving Susie Wolff (56:19) and Lando Norris’s charming Chicken Shop Date interview (61:08).
Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producer: Olivia Crerie
