 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Taylor Lorenz on ‘Power User’

Larry is joined by journalist Taylor Lorenz to discuss the latest technology buzz, the state of internet culture, and her new podcast on Vox Media focusing on these subjects

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Brian Treitler


Larry is joined by journalist Taylor Lorenz to discuss the latest technology buzz, the state of internet culture, and her new podcast on Vox Media focusing on these subjects called Power User. They begin their conversation by breaking down the recent congressional moves to ban TikTok and analyzing whether or not our representatives are correct to be concerned about its effect on young users. Next, they dive into the world of Elon Musk and X/Twitter, and shine a light on the platform’s influence on the lucrative right wing digital movement (20:11). After the break, Taylor talks about her personal ties to social media before sharing her takes on independent citizen journalism and online disinformation (36:10). Larry and Taylor end the pod with deep thoughts on the future of AI and Neuralink (51:56).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Taylor Lorenz
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Five Big Questions About MLB’s Investigation Into Shohei Ohtani and His Interpreter

The newest Dodgers star and his longtime interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, are at the center of an investigation into sports gambling debts and what Ohtani’s attorneys are calling "massive theft." What do we know? Why has the story changed so much? And what could come next?

By Ben Lindbergh

OSP Round 1 Rapid Reactions: Heroes, Zeroes, and Villains With J. Kyle Mann

Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann discuss Kentucky’s loss to Oakland, Duquesne toppling BYU, Texas Tech–NC State, and much more

By Tate Frazier and J. Kyle Mann

Winners and Losers of the NCAA Tournament’s First Round

The first two days of March Madness included legendary performances from Oakland’s Jack Gohlke and Iowa State’s Audi Crooks, a host of upset wins by mid-majors, and another flop from John Calipari and Kentucky. Here are the winners and losers of the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

By Steven Ruiz

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Dueling Trailer Breakdown: The Green Trailer and the Black Trailer

And later, Mal and Jo take to the skies of speculation to see what they can predict about the new season using their knowledge of the book

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

LeBron James Is a Podcaster, the Shohei Ohtani Affair, and Covering the Royals With Jay Caspian Kang and Ellie Hall

Bryan also discusses the first round of March Madness and the reaction from Oakland’s head coach Greg Kampe after their upset win over Kentucky

By Bryan Curtis
Play

Are There Too Many Player Podcasts?

Wos also talks about the Nuggets’ surge since the All-Star break, Anthony Edwards’s big dunk, and an amazing jersey swap

By Wosny Lambre