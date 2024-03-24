Taylor Lorenz on ‘Power User’



Larry is joined by journalist Taylor Lorenz to discuss the latest technology buzz, the state of internet culture, and her new podcast on Vox Media focusing on these subjects called Power User. They begin their conversation by breaking down the recent congressional moves to ban TikTok and analyzing whether or not our representatives are correct to be concerned about its effect on young users. Next, they dive into the world of Elon Musk and X/Twitter, and shine a light on the platform’s influence on the lucrative right wing digital movement (20:11). After the break, Taylor talks about her personal ties to social media before sharing her takes on independent citizen journalism and online disinformation (36:10). Larry and Taylor end the pod with deep thoughts on the future of AI and Neuralink (51:56).

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Taylor Lorenz

Producer: Chris Sutton

