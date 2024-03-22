LeBron James Is a Podcaster, the Shohei Ohtani Affair, and Covering the Royals With Jay Caspian Kang and Ellie Hall



On the Final Edition, Bryan has two guests for you! First, he speaks with his former teammate … Jay Caspian Kang of The New Yorker. They kick off the show by discussing the gambling story involving Shohei Ohtani and his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara (1:32). Then they talk about LeBron’s ventures into the podcasting space with JJ Reddick (15:17). Last, they discuss the first round of March Madness and the reaction from Oakland’s head coach Greg Kampe after their upset win over Kentucky (38:40).

Then Bryan talks with Ellie Hall, who discusses the royal family and how they are covered by the British press (40:34).

Then, David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

This podcast was recorded before the announcement that Princess Kate Middleton has been diagnosed with cancer.

Host: Bryan Curtis

Guests: Jay Caspian Kang and Ellie Hall

Producer: Brian H. Waters

