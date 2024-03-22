Luis Miguel Echegaray on Messi’s MLS Impact and His Beloved Aston Villa



Ian is joined by Ryan Hunn and special guest Luis Miguel Echegaray to discuss Luis Miguel’s beloved Aston Villa (01:09), Unai Emery’s impact on the team and the moment they find themselves in, on the precipice of glory in both the Europa Conference League and the race for the top four in the Premier League. They also discuss another of Luis’s passions—MLS, Lionel Messi’s impact on the league and the legacy he’s building (24:03).

To finish, the trio consider a new law for penalties put forward by Joel Golby on X (41:18) and come up with their own proposals for rule changes.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Ryan Hunn and Luis Miguel Echegaray

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman and Jonathan Fisher

