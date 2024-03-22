 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WWE’s Becky Lynch’s ‘Cheap Heat’ Debut! “The Man” Opens Up on Her Road to WWE, Relationship With Charlotte Flair, and New Book.

Beloved WWE superstar Becky Lynch makes her long-awaited debut on the program

By Peter Rosenberg
WWE


On this Friday Something, we have Cheap Heat history! Beloved WWE superstar Becky Lynch makes her long-awaited debut on the program. Days before the release of her new book, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch discusses the following with Rosenberg:

  • How she became romantically involved with her husband, Seth Rollins
  • How she got her start in professional wrestling
  • The influence of Finn Balor on her career
  • Taking pride in representing her home country of Ireland
  • Working with Rhea Ripley
  • The challenges of being a babyface
  • Her up-and-down relationship with Charlotte Flair
  • What she hopes her legacy will be

Just 23 tickets for the ‘Cheap Heat’ live podcast remain! Get ’em here.

Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Becky Lynch
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Cheap Heat

The Latest

Play

Are There Too Many Player Podcasts?

Wos also talks about the Nuggets’ surge since the All-Star break, Anthony Edwards’s big dunk, and an amazing jersey swap

By Wosny Lambre

Friday Night NCAA and NBA Betting Preview and Favorite Future Bets!

Raheem is joined by the College Kids, Matt Maltepes and 8Ball, to run through the NBA and NCAA slate and share their favorite bets along the way

By Raheem Palmer

Luis Miguel Echegaray on Messi’s MLS Impact and His Beloved Aston Villa

Ian, Ryan and Luis Miguel also consider a new law for penalties put forward by Joel Golby on X and come up with their own proposals for rule changes

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

What’s Up With the Teams We Aren’t Talking About?

Sheil and Ben break down the offseason improvements made by championship contenders like the Packers, Cowboys, and 49ers before analyzing squads that still have glaring question marks, like the Commanders, Jets, and Colts

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Iowa v Michigan
Play

March Madness Reactions and Previews, Plus Top 10 Characters of the Women’s Tournament

Tate and Harry also give out their picks for the top matchups in the second round of the tournament!

By Tate Frazier and Seerat Sohi

Unpacking the Mind-Bending Virtual Reality Game in ‘3 Body Problem’

The world inside that headset is hilarious, deranged, and actually full of answers

By Tom Philip