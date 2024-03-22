WWE’s Becky Lynch’s ‘Cheap Heat’ Debut! “The Man” Opens Up on Her Road to WWE, Relationship With Charlotte Flair, and New Book.

On this Friday Something, we have Cheap Heat history! Beloved WWE superstar Becky Lynch makes her long-awaited debut on the program. Days before the release of her new book, The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, Lynch discusses the following with Rosenberg:
- How she became romantically involved with her husband, Seth Rollins
- How she got her start in professional wrestling
- The influence of Finn Balor on her career
- Taking pride in representing her home country of Ireland
- Working with Rhea Ripley
- The challenges of being a babyface
- Her up-and-down relationship with Charlotte Flair
- What she hopes her legacy will be
Just 23 tickets for the ‘Cheap Heat’ live podcast remain! Get ’em here.
Host: Peter Rosenberg
Guest: Becky Lynch
Producer: Troy Farkas
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS