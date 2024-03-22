The Most Interesting NBA Players Down the Stretch, Plus March Madness Prospects to Watch



Verno and KOC discuss how the NCAA tournament can greatly impact the draft stocks for prospects and highlight a few of the prospects participating, including Purdue’s Zach Edey, Colorado’s Cody Williams, North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau, and more (01:34). Next, the guys each select four players they are keeping a close eye on with just a few weeks left in the regular season (23:34).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts