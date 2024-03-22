 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Most Interesting NBA Players Down the Stretch, Plus March Madness Prospects to Watch

Verno and KOC talk about some of the most interesting prospects in the NCAA tournament, including Zach Edey, Cody Williams, and more

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Indianapolis Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss how the NCAA tournament can greatly impact the draft stocks for prospects and highlight a few of the prospects participating, including Purdue’s Zach Edey, Colorado’s Cody Williams, North Carolina’s Elliot Cadeau, and more (01:34). Next, the guys each select four players they are keeping a close eye on with just a few weeks left in the regular season (23:34).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

