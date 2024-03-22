‘Road House’ and the Top 10 Junk Fight Movies. Plus: Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’!

Sean is joined by Chris Ryan to briefly discuss Immaculate, the new Sydney Sweeney nun horror movie, before digging into Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake (1:00). Then, Sean and Chris explore a new niche subgenre they’ve invented: junk fights (32:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Immaculate director Michael Mohan to discuss working in the genre, working with Sweeney, and how he hopes to build on this film going forward (1:08:00).
Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Chris Ryan and Michael Mohan
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
