‘Road House’ and the Top 10 Junk Fight Movies. Plus: Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Immaculate’!

‘Immaculate’ director Michael Mohan joins the pod to talk about working with Sweeney, what he hopes to do moving forward, and more!

By Sean Fennessey and Chris Ryan
Prime Video


Sean is joined by Chris Ryan to briefly discuss Immaculate, the new Sydney Sweeney nun horror movie, before digging into Jake Gyllenhaal’s Road House remake (1:00). Then, Sean and Chris explore a new niche subgenre they’ve invented: junk fights (32:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Immaculate director Michael Mohan to discuss working in the genre, working with Sweeney, and how he hopes to build on this film going forward (1:08:00).

Host: Sean Fennessey
Guests: Chris Ryan and Michael Mohan
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

