The WrestleMania XL Fantasy Draft With Phil Schneider



COLD OPEN QUESTION OF THE WEEK: Who would you rather have as a father, Christian Cage or Adam Copeland?

David, Kaz, and Brian are joined by Phil Schneider to talk DEAN, the pro wrestling show he is promoting during WrestleMania weekend (2:50).

Then they discuss the following:

Adam Copeland and Christian Cage’s street fight (13:30)

Kazuchika Okada becoming the new AEW Continental Champion (19:12)

Mercedes Mone’s opening promo on AEW Dynamite (42:52)

They close the show with David and Kaz doing a fantasy draft for WrestleMania XL, where they each select a match for their prospective nights (47:28).

Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Guest: Phil Schneider

Producer: Brian H. Waters

