Can Trump Keep It Together Until November?



Tara is joined by political consultant Sam Nunberg and they begin their conversation by discussing Sam’s time as an advisor to Donald Trump during his ascent to president. They then dive into Trump’s mindset as his 2024 campaign kicks into gear, and debate whether his polarizing political strategy will pay off with another stint in the White House.

Host: Tara Palmer

Guest: Sam Nunberg

Producer: Chris Sutton

