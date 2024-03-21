 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Trump Keep It Together Until November?

Tara and Sam Nunberg dive into Trump’s mindset and debate whether his polarizing political strategy will pay off with another stint in the White House

By Tara Palmeri
Former President Trump Votes In Florida’s Primary Election In Palm Beach Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images


Tara is joined by political consultant Sam Nunberg and they begin their conversation by discussing Sam’s time as an advisor to Donald Trump during his ascent to president. They then dive into Trump’s mindset as his 2024 campaign kicks into gear, and debate whether his polarizing political strategy will pay off with another stint in the White House.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri and use the discount code TARA20

Host: Tara Palmer
Guest: Sam Nunberg
Producer: Chris Sutton

