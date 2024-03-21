 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best Odds to Win Each Region, MLB Futures, and Thursday NBA Bets

The East Coast Bias boys break down the NCAA tournament bracket region by region and give out some plays for the round of 64

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing how to handicap the NCAA tournament (0:30). Then, they transition to breaking down the bracket region by region and discuss some plays for the round of 64 (12:00). Then, they talk about MLB futures and the best places to find value for the upcoming season (32:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for the NBA’s Thursday night slate and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (38:30).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Mark Panik
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

