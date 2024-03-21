Best Odds to Win Each Region, MLB Futures, and Thursday NBA Bets

The East Coast Bias boys start the show by discussing how to handicap the NCAA tournament (0:30). Then, they transition to breaking down the bracket region by region and discuss some plays for the round of 64 (12:00). Then, they talk about MLB futures and the best places to find value for the upcoming season (32:00). Finally, they close the show by giving out their best plays for the NBA’s Thursday night slate and their same-game parlay on FanDuel (38:30).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Producers: Stefan Anderson, Tucker Tashjian, Jack Sanders, and Mark Panik

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

