Justin, Rob, and Wos say goodbye to the worst teams in the Western Conference by saying one nice thing about the Rockets (4:05), Jazz (21:05), Grizzlies (33:45), Trail Blazers (45:45), and Spurs (1:02:10). They also answer one essential question for each team.

