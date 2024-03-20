 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sixers Check-In, Phillies Questions, and Boom or Bust for the Eagles?

What happens if Joel Embiid doesn’t return soon?

By Sheil Kapadia
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images


Sheil is joined by Rich Hofmann of PHLY to discuss myriad Philly sports topics. Will the Sixers end up falling to a play-in spot if Joel Embiid does not return? How serious is Bryce Harper’s back issue that has him sidelined during spring training? Have the Eagles had a better offseason than they did in 2022? Plus, which three Philly athletes have the highest approval ratings?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: Rich Hofmann
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

