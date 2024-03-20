Sixers Check-In, Phillies Questions, and Boom or Bust for the Eagles?



Sheil is joined by Rich Hofmann of PHLY to discuss myriad Philly sports topics. Will the Sixers end up falling to a play-in spot if Joel Embiid does not return? How serious is Bryce Harper’s back issue that has him sidelined during spring training? Have the Eagles had a better offseason than they did in 2022? Plus, which three Philly athletes have the highest approval ratings?

We want to hear from you! 215-315-7982

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out Resources and Helplines for Gambling Responsibly to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Rich Hofmann

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify