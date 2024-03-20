 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Three More Bloodline Years? Plus, Did WWE Miss Out on Undertaker Vs. Sting?

Ben, Khal, and Brian fire up the mics and discuss what they are most looking forward to for this year’s WrestleMania

By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian Waters
WWE


Ben, Khal, and Brian fire up the mics and discuss what they are most looking forward to for this year’s WrestleMania. Then they get into the following headlines from the week:

  • Jey Uso says the Bloodline story could last another three years (4:53)
  • Shayna Baszler will face Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X (24:16)
  • Undertaker says a match with Sting would not have lived up to expectations (33:01)

Then in They Said What?! they react to a couple of hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline that discuss the Rock adding some “Red Notice” to the Bloodline story and a fantasy booking of Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar (45:22).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (60:51) and look ahead to tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage (64:28).

Join us for the Ringer Wrestling Show meet and greet on Friday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Chickie’s and Pete’s South Philly!

For an opportunity to have your hot take featured on They Said What?!, leave a voicemail at (202) 417-8160.

Be sure to check out videos on the brand-new Ringer TikTok account @‌RingerWrestling.

We are also on Instagram and Threads and X.

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Fights

The Latest

Play

Marvin Harrison Jr. Vs. Malik Nabers: Who’s WR1 in This Draft?

Two pass catchers stand out above the rest of the class. Ben Solak goes to their college tape to break down their strengths, weaknesses, and who he’s taking if he’s on the clock.

By Ben Solak

Alperen Sengun’s Injury Hasn’t Grounded the Houston Rockets

Losing your star center usually spells doom for your season. But the Rockets are finding some silver linings—and maybe some other future stars—without Sengun in the middle.

By Kevin O'Connor
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage
Play

Pop Culture Tea

This week Heidi and Spencer give their takes on all the hottest stories in the world of pop culture: Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, a potential friendship rekindling between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian, and more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

“Don’t Touch My Math Book” 

Jason and Alex Brown discuss Alex’s feelings about Justin Fields being traded to the Steelers, how locker rooms handle quarterbacks, what the Bears could do with the no. 9 pick in the draft, and more

By Jason Goff

Finding Noel With Scott Foley and Evan Ross Katz (Episodes 103-106)

Scott joins Juliet and Greg to talk about how he got the role of Noel, how playing Noel shaped his career, and more!

By Amanda Foreman, Greg Grunberg, and 1 more

Rick and Michonne From ‘The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live’

Ben Lindbergh joins Erika to talk about the friends-to-lovers relationship between Rick and Michonne

By Erika Ramirez and Ben Lindbergh