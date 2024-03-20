Three More Bloodline Years? Plus, Did WWE Miss Out on Undertaker Vs. Sting?



Ben, Khal, and Brian fire up the mics and discuss what they are most looking forward to for this year’s WrestleMania. Then they get into the following headlines from the week:

Jey Uso says the Bloodline story could last another three years (4:53)

Shayna Baszler will face Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X (24:16)

Undertaker says a match with Sting would not have lived up to expectations (33:01)

Then in They Said What?! they react to a couple of hot takes from the Wednesday Worldwide Hotline that discuss the Rock adding some “Red Notice” to the Bloodline story and a fantasy booking of Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar (45:22).

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (60:51) and look ahead to tonight’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage (64:28).

