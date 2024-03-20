Pop Culture Tea

 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This week Heidi and Spencer give their takes on all the hottest stories in the world of pop culture: Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, a potential friendship rekindling between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian, and more

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

This week Heidi and Spencer give their takes on all the hottest stories in the world of pop culture. First, we get a wedding recap from Chelsea and Spencer shares what his and Heidi’s wedding invite looked like (00:06). Then we dive into updates on Kate Middleton’s whereabouts (14:06), before discussing whether there’s a potential friendship rekindling between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian (25:36).

Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Aleya Zenieris, and Kevin Cureghian
Theme Song: Heidi Montag

