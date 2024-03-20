Pop Culture Tea

This week Heidi and Spencer give their takes on all the hottest stories in the world of pop culture. First, we get a wedding recap from Chelsea and Spencer shares what his and Heidi’s wedding invite looked like (00:06). Then we dive into updates on Kate Middleton’s whereabouts (14:06), before discussing whether there’s a potential friendship rekindling between Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian (25:36).
Hosts: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag
Producers: Chelsea Stark-Jones, Aleya Zenieris, and Kevin Cureghian
Theme Song: Heidi Montag
