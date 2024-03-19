 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Allen Iverson’s and Steph Curry’s Influences. Plus, Giving Flowers to Isaiah Thomas.

The guys also touch on Joel Embiid’s return and Klay Thompson’s future 

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Basketball Star Game In Dongguan Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images


Austin and Pausha discuss their feelings on JJ Redick and LeBron entering the podcast space together, then offer their take on the impact of Allen Iverson and Steph Curry on the game of basketball (3:00). They then talk in-depth about two plays that absolutely blew their minds: Kyrie Irving’s absurd game-winner and Anthony Edwards’s filthy dunk on Jason Collins (19:18). Later, they give their flowers to Isaiah Thomas after signing his 10-day contract with the Suns (29:54) and wrap things up with a True or False segment that touches on Joel Embiid’s return and Klay Thompson’s future (32:06).

Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes and Ben Cruz

Subscribe: Spotify

