Predictions for How Long The Rock Will Stick Around. Plus, Is Cody Rhodes the Face of WWE?

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Sami Zayn, Gunther, Usos, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde
The world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast is back, and boy do Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip have a lot to get into on today’s episode:

  • Intro (00:00)
  • Breakdown of The Rock’s most recent WWE appearance (04:58)
  • When will the people turn on Cody Rhodes? (14:30)
  • Why the guys think it’s possible that The Rock will stick around after WrestleMania (20:34)
  • The Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Usos of it all (26:17)
  • Does The Rock go out shopping anymore? (30:12)
  • Rosenberg’s Jerry Seinfeld sighting (34:34)
  • The latest from AEW (39:18)

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

