Predictions for How Long The Rock Will Stick Around. Plus, Is Cody Rhodes the Face of WWE?

The world’s no. 1 sports and recreation podcast is back, and boy do Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip have a lot to get into on today’s episode:
- Intro (00:00)
- Breakdown of The Rock’s most recent WWE appearance (04:58)
- When will the people turn on Cody Rhodes? (14:30)
- Why the guys think it’s possible that The Rock will stick around after WrestleMania (20:34)
- The Sami Zayn, Gunther, and Usos of it all (26:17)
- Does The Rock go out shopping anymore? (30:12)
- Rosenberg’s Jerry Seinfeld sighting (34:34)
- The latest from AEW (39:18)
Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Greg Hyde, and Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas
