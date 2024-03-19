Melania Vs. Jill: Battle for the White House



Tara is joined by New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers to discuss Katie’s latest book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, From Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden. They begin by shining a light on Melania Trump’s role during her time at the White House and breaking down all the ways that Jill Biden is helping out her husband, both in the administration and on the campaign trail. Katie and Tara then share journalistic notes on the difference in press access between the Biden and Trump camps, how the Biden family scandals are portrayed in the media, and the importance of the first lady’s role going forward.

Host: Tara Palmeri

Guest: Katie Rogers

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

