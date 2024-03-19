 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Melania Vs. Jill: Battle for the White House

Tara and ‘NYT’ correspondent Katie Rogers discuss Melania Trump’s role during her time at the White House, then look at how Jill Biden is helping with the Biden administration and on the campaign trail

By Tara Palmeri
President Biden And First Lady Host Women’s History Month Reception


Tara is joined by New York Times correspondent Katie Rogers to discuss Katie’s latest book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, From Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden. They begin by shining a light on Melania Trump’s role during her time at the White House and breaking down all the ways that Jill Biden is helping out her husband, both in the administration and on the campaign trail. Katie and Tara then share journalistic notes on the difference in press access between the Biden and Trump camps, how the Biden family scandals are portrayed in the media, and the importance of the first lady’s role going forward.

For more of Tara’s reporting, please sign up for her newsletter, The Best and the Brightest, at puck.news/tarapalmeri. Use discount code: TARA20

Host: Tara Palmeri
Guest: Katie Rogers
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Somebody's Gotta Win

The Latest

Predictions for How Long The Rock Will Stick Around. Plus, Is Cody Rhodes the Face of WWE?

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk Cody Rhodes, The Rock, Sami Zayn, Gunther, Usos, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

OSP Top 25 NCAA Tournament Characters With Terrence Oglesby

Tate and Terrence Oglesby discuss the top 25 characters to know in the 2024 NCAA tournament, starting with some honorable mentions

By Tate Frazier

Predicting the Breakout Heroes of the 2024 NCAA Men’s Tournament

Nine potential Davids who could slay Goliath and solidify their place as March Madness legends

By J. Kyle Mann

James Allcott Answers Questions He Doesn’t Want to Answer

In a strange turn of events, this week we have James Allcott in the hot seat answering your questions!

By James Lawrence Allcott

Manchester United and Coventry City Upset the Apple Cart in a Wild FA Cup Weekend

Ian, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga look back at a chaotic FA Cup weekend and discuss Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Leicester, plus more

By Ian Wright
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Play

Justin Fields Is Traded, and March Madness Is Here

Tate and KOC also talk about some NBA news, including Victor Wembanyama’s emergence as a playmaker

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more