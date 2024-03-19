Manchester United and Coventry City Upset the Apple Cart in a Wild FA Cup Weekend



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to look back at a chaotic FA Cup weekend, starting with the 4-3 thriller at Old Trafford in which Manchester United knocked Liverpool out (05:23). United will face Coventry City in the semifinal (thanks to Ian); the gang discusses their dramatic last-gasp, 3-2 win over Wolves (18:48) and what difficulties they might pose at Wembley.

Next they discuss Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Leicester (27:26), which may have earned both Mauricio Pochettino and Raheem Sterling some breathing room ahead of a semifinal meeting with reigning champions Manchester City.

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga

Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

