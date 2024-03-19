 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Manchester United and Coventry City Upset the Apple Cart in a Wild FA Cup Weekend

Ian, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Musa Okwonga look back at a chaotic FA Cup weekend and discuss Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Leicester, plus more

By Ian Wright
West Bromwich Albion U21 v Manchester United U21: Premier League 2 Photo by Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga to look back at a chaotic FA Cup weekend, starting with the 4-3 thriller at Old Trafford in which Manchester United knocked Liverpool out (05:23). United will face Coventry City in the semifinal (thanks to Ian); the gang discusses their dramatic last-gasp, 3-2 win over Wolves (18:48) and what difficulties they might pose at Wembley.

Next they discuss Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Leicester (27:26), which may have earned both Mauricio Pochettino and Raheem Sterling some breathing room ahead of a semifinal meeting with reigning champions Manchester City.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Musa Okwonga
Producers: Ryan Hunn, Roscoe Bowman, and Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

James Allcott Answers Questions He Doesn’t Want to Answer

In a strange turn of events, this week we have James Allcott in the hot seat answering your questions!

By James Lawrence Allcott
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears
Play

Justin Fields Is Traded, and March Madness Is Here

Tate and KOC also talk about some NBA news, including Victor Wembanyama’s emergence as a playmaker

By Tate Frazier, Cousin Sal Iacono, and 1 more

MLB’s Opening Series Is a Matchup Between Two Extraordinary Teams

The Dodgers have pop; the Padres have shortstops. Both could make major league history this season.

By Ben Lindbergh

Six Nations Wrap and Team of the Tournament With Dan Biggar

After a hell of a grand finale in the Six Nations, the lads sum up the final round of action with Ireland claiming back-to-back championships

By The Rugby Pod

Exploring the Thunder’s Chemistry, Playoff Prospects, and Tournament Anticipation

The guys also react to Kyrie Irving’s game-winner over the weekend before taking a hard look at the Suns after they lost to the Giannis-less Bucks

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Full 2024 Bracket Breakdown

The guys break down the men’s teams in the East, the South, the West, and the Midwest, and pick their national title winners

By John Jastremski