24 Question Party People: Blu DeTiger

Blu DeTiger comes by the show to talk about her new album, All I Ever Want Is Everything; looking up to Bernard Edwards of Chic; being a new Grey’s Anatomy fan; going to Burning Man as a child; and which pop star truly puts on the greatest live show. All that and more this week on 24 Question Party People.
Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Blu DeTiger
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune
