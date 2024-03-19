Matt Hamachek on the Final Two Episodes of ‘The Dynasty’



Brian recaps another breezy Celtics win over the Pistons on Monday night and explains how the Celtics have generated such efficient offense recently. Then, he speaks with director Matt Hamachek about the final two episodes of The Dynasty, which cover Bill Belichick’s head-scratching decision to sit Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, Belichick’s masterful defensive game plan versus the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, his relationship with Tom Brady as the dynasty came to an end, and more. Brian and Jamie end with some final thoughts on the docuseries.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Matt Hamachek

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

