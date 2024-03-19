 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Matt Hamachek on the Final Two Episodes of ‘The Dynasty’

What it was like at the end for Brady and Belichick

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


Brian recaps another breezy Celtics win over the Pistons on Monday night and explains how the Celtics have generated such efficient offense recently. Then, he speaks with director Matt Hamachek about the final two episodes of The Dynasty, which cover Bill Belichick’s head-scratching decision to sit Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII, Belichick’s masterful defensive game plan versus the Rams in Super Bowl LIII, his relationship with Tom Brady as the dynasty came to an end, and more. Brian and Jamie end with some final thoughts on the docuseries.

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172. Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Matt Hamachek
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Pineapple, Pineapple, Pineapple! The ‘Bachelor’ “Women Tell All” Is Here!

Juliet and Callie discuss everything from the latest episode of ‘The Bachelor’ before chatting about some other reality TV shows

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

‘Internal Affairs’ With Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Van Lathan

Bill, Chris, and Van are too f--king macho after rewatching the 1990 crime thriller from Mike Figgis

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 1 more

Scottie Is the First-Ever Back-to-Back Players Champ and Valspar Preview

Plus, in their Tour de Farce segment, House and Hubbard discuss the latest merger developments

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

The Free Agency Hangover Part II

Talking Justin Fields, Marquise Brown, and more!

By Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck, and 1 more

Repackers: The Good, the Bad, the Ugly. Plus, NBA Check-in and a Non-Sports Spike.

Mike and Jesse break down the recent spike in non-sports cards, discuss new releases, answer your mailbag questions, and more

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson

The Juice List: The Most Powerful People in Hollywood

Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw joins to debate who deserves to be in the top 10, who doesn’t, whether an actor will break the top 10, and who currently deserves the coveted top spot

By Matthew Belloni