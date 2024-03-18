Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks ‘WWE Rivals,’ Social Media, and More. Then Drew McIntyre Talks Speaking His Mind, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.



As we get closer to the biggest WrestleMania of all time, David and Kaz welcome two guests to the show this week.

First, WWE Rivals host and former WWE creative Freddie Prinze Jr. comes to discuss the following:

His first time attending a pro wrestling show (12:20)

Landing a job in WWE (15:30)

Working with JBL and Kevin Nash on WWE Rivals (24:43)

Whether or not Roman Reigns is taking a back seat to the Rock (31:40)

Then Drew McIntyre joins ahead of his world title match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL to talk the following:

Reactions to Freddie Prinze Jr.’s message (53:00)

How he feels he is keeping CM Punk relevant (54:14)

Using social media to stir the pot (1:03:20)

Getting his killer instinct back in his feud with Seth Rollins (1:05:30)

