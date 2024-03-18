Kyrie Irving’s Wild Buzzer-Beater and Why the Mavs Could Be the Most Dangerous Play-In Team. Plus, the Perils of Instant Replay.

Logan and Howard discuss Kyrie Irving’s unbelievable left-handed game-winning shot to beat the Denver Nuggets, what it means for the Mavericks’ chances to secure a playoff spot outright, and how the Western play-in tournament is shaping up to be one of the closest postseason races in recent years (2:00). Next, they react to the infuriating stoppages of time at the end of the Warriors-Lakers game and the argument against relying too heavily on reviewing calls (20:00). Later, the guys briefly walk through the history of players in politics before talking about who they would put on a hypothetical player presidential ticket (35:20). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (49:00).
Hosts: Logan Murdock and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady
