 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kyrie Irving’s Wild Buzzer-Beater and Why the Mavs Could Be the Most Dangerous Play-In Team. Plus, the Perils of Instant Replay.

Logan and Howard discuss Kyrie Irving’s unbelievable left-handed game-winning shot to beat the Denver Nuggets and how the Western play-in tournament is shaping up to be one of the closest postseason races in recent years

By Logan Murdock and Howard Beck
Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images


Logan and Howard discuss Kyrie Irving’s unbelievable left-handed game-winning shot to beat the Denver Nuggets, what it means for the Mavericks’ chances to secure a playoff spot outright, and how the Western play-in tournament is shaping up to be one of the closest postseason races in recent years (2:00). Next, they react to the infuriating stoppages of time at the end of the Warriors-Lakers game and the argument against relying too heavily on reviewing calls (20:00). Later, the guys briefly walk through the history of players in politics before talking about who they would put on a hypothetical player presidential ticket (35:20). Finally, the guys close with Mailbag Monday (49:00).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Howard Beck
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Real Ones

The Latest

‘Manhunt’ and Apple TV+’s Historical Fiction Niche. Plus, ‘The Bear’ News.

Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald discuss news and updates in the Hulu and Apple TV+ realms

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

March Madness Is Here! Steelers Trade for Justin Fields, and Do We Believe in the Mavs?

Plus, John, Joe, and Raheem give out their best plays for Monday night’s slate

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more

The Media Slips Into a Warm Bloodbath, the Craziest Scoops of NFL Free Agency, and the Twilight of Investigative Journalism

Bryan and David discuss Donald Trump using the word "bloodbath" while campaigning in Dayton, Ohio

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Justin Fields to the Steelers, Betaches, and NCAA Champions With Tate Frazier

The guys also give out their best bets for March Madness!

By Cousin Sal Iacono and Tate Frazier

Freddie Prinze Jr. Talks ‘WWE Rivals,’ Social Media, and More. Then Drew McIntyre Talks Speaking His Mind, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins.

As we get closer to the biggest WrestleMania of all time, David and Kaz welcome Freddie Prinze Jr. and Drew McIntyre to the show

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

American Riviera Orchard: Montecito, and More on Kate Middleton

Juliet and Amanda discuss Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard: Montecito, and get back into Kate Middleton’s continued disappearance from the public

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins