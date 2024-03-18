Amad Diallo Does Musa Proud

Musa and Ryan focus on a brilliant FA Cup quarterfinal between Manchester United and Liverpool, which saw Amad Diallo win the game in the last minute, then immediately get sent off (02:47). They round up the rest of the quarterfinals before shouting out some games in the Bundesliga and La Liga, including a big win for Barcelona against Atleti (37:22), some talk about João Félix, Girona dropping points, and more.
Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
