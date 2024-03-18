 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Amad Diallo Does Musa Proud

Musa and Ryan focus on a brilliant FA Cup quarterfinal between Manchester United and Liverpool, which saw Amad Diallo win the game in the last minute, then immediately get sent off

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Manchester United v Liverpool - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan focus on a brilliant FA Cup quarterfinal between Manchester United and Liverpool, which saw Amad Diallo win the game in the last minute, then immediately get sent off (02:47). They round up the rest of the quarterfinals before shouting out some games in the Bundesliga and La Liga, including a big win for Barcelona against Atleti (37:22), some talk about João Félix, Girona dropping points, and more.

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

