The Play-In Pressure Index

Justin, Rob, and Wos start with the wild, drawn-out ending to the Lakers-Warriors game and what needs to be changed about the current replay system (4:00). Then they take a look at the teams in the play-in race in both conferences and discuss how important it is for each team to make the playoffs (11:45).
Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz
