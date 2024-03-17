 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Play-In Pressure Index

The guys also recap the wild ending to the Lakers-Warriors game

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images


Justin, Rob, and Wos start with the wild, drawn-out ending to the Lakers-Warriors game and what needs to be changed about the current replay system (4:00). Then they take a look at the teams in the play-in race in both conferences and discuss how important it is for each team to make the playoffs (11:45).

Hosts: Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and Wosny Lambre
Producers: Isaiah Blakely and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Ben Cruz

