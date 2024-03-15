 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is There a New Alpha in Boston? Plus, Exposing the Lack of Foul Calls.

Verno and KOC discuss Al Horford and Jaylen Brown’s performance in last night’s Celtics win over the Suns

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Phoenix Suns v Boston Celtics


Verno and KOC discuss Al Horford and Jaylen Brown’s performance in last night’s Celtics win over the Suns (01:48). Is Brown quietly becoming the new leader in Boston? Next, the guys dive into Tom Haberstroh and Ethan Strauss’s recent reporting about how officiating has changed and the lack of fouls being called in games (23:05). The guys speculate about whether this is something Adam Silver has quietly done to improve the game for potential future broadcast partners and whether this could lead to more rule changes down the line.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

