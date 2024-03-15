 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and the 21st-Century Noir Movie Canon

Director Rose Glass joins the pod to talk about working with Kristen Stewart, how Ed Harris became involved in the project, and much more!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
A24


Sean and Amanda discuss a recent run of positive 2025 movie news (1:00) before digging into Rose Glass’s second feature, Love Lies Bleeding (20:00). They take stock of Kristen Stewart’s unique movie star presence, discuss Glass’s genre command and audacious screenwriting, and praise Katy O’Brian’s wonderfully physical and emotional performance. Then, they run down a list of films they’re calling the 21st Century Noir Movie Canon (36:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Glass to discuss the production of Love Lies Bleeding, working with a star like Stewart, why she set the film in America, how Ed Harris became involved in the project, and more (53:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Rose Glass
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

