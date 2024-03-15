‘Love Lies Bleeding’ and the 21st-Century Noir Movie Canon

Sean and Amanda discuss a recent run of positive 2025 movie news (1:00) before digging into Rose Glass’s second feature, Love Lies Bleeding (20:00). They take stock of Kristen Stewart’s unique movie star presence, discuss Glass’s genre command and audacious screenwriting, and praise Katy O’Brian’s wonderfully physical and emotional performance. Then, they run down a list of films they’re calling the 21st Century Noir Movie Canon (36:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Glass to discuss the production of Love Lies Bleeding, working with a star like Stewart, why she set the film in America, how Ed Harris became involved in the project, and more (53:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guest: Rose Glass
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
