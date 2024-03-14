 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Checking In on the Western Conference Play-In Pool. Plus, KD’s Legacy and Ascent on the All-Time Scoring List.

Logan and Raja also discuss the Kings’ ongoing dominance of the Lakers

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Phoenix Suns v Cleveland Cavaliers Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images


Logan and Raja discuss the Kings’ ongoing dominance of the Lakers, the current status of the play-in tournament in the Western Conference, and the four teams most likely to battle it out (5:06). Next, they talk about Kevin Durant’s legacy as he prepares to pass Shaq on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and what that says about his decorated career (32:12). Finally, the guys close with their Real Ones of the Week (51:25).

Email us questions for Mailbag Monday! realonesmailbag@gmail.com

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Producer: Jonathan Kermah
Production Assistant: Kai Grady

