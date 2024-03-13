Reactions to the Maxxine Dupri–Candice LeRae Segment. Plus, Cornell Gunter Joins to Talk ‘WWE 2K24.’



Ben kicks off the show with a special smell test of a few products from the Rock’s brand-new skin-care line, Papatui (1:20).

Then he, Khal, and Brian get into the following headlines from the week:

Christian Cage reacts to Candice LeRae and Maxxine Dupri’s segment on Raw (5:20)

Logan Paul says wrestling fans are upset about his Prime sponsorship (19:26)

Then, in They Said What?! they react to Rosenberg’s take on Cheap Heat declaring that Cody Rhodes’s story is already finished (27:28).

Then they are joined by 2K Games social media influence manager Cornell Gunter, who comes on to discuss WWE 2K24, WrestleMania 40, and who in NXT has him most excited (35:45)

Finally, the guys talk through last night’s NXT (61:54) and preview tonight’s AEW Dynamite (65:45).

Hosts: Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and Brian H. Waters

Guest: Cornell Gunter

Producer: Brian H. Waters

