 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How England Defeated the “World’s Best Team” With Bernard Jackman

Plus, England U20’s captain Finn Carnduff joins!

By The Rugby Pod
England v Ireland - U20 Six Nations Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images


England managed to produce one of their best performances in recent memory this weekend at Twickenham, stealing the game away from Ireland in the dying moments. The lads, joined by former Ireland International and expert analyst Bernard Jackman, dissect the game with an open cloth. Big Jim vents his frustrations with Scotland following their loss to Italy, and we also look ahead to the final round of the Six Nations 2024. PLUS, we’re joined by England U20’s captain and Leicester Tigers Young Gun Finn Carnduff, revealing the freak athletes next to hit the big time.

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Rugby Pod

The Latest

Instant Reaction to Arsenal’s Win Against Porto!

Ian and Ryan are here to give all their thoughts on the Arsenal-Porto game!

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn

What if the Mavs Miss the Playoffs Again? Plus, the Impact of KAT’s and Sengun’s Injuries.

Plus, should Zion Williamson move from the Pelicans to Miami?

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi

‘Shogun’ Episode 4 Recap

Highlighting the gory, but compelling, visuals

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The 2024 Oscars Mailbag and a Way-Too-Early Look at 2025 Best Picture

Sean, Amanda, and Joanna are here to answer your questions about Emma Stone, Lily Gladstone, Bradley Cooper, and more!

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Cody Rhodes’s Story Is Already Finished

Rosenberg and Stat Guy Greg also talk about Jimmy Uso challenging Jey Uso and whether Cody and Gunther could be the next great rivalry

By Peter Rosenberg

Cousins to Atlanta, Saquon and the RB Market, Fields’s Future, and More on NFL Free Agency With Kevin Clark

Plus, another Alliance Parlay and a heavy edition of Life Advice with Ceruti and Kyle

By Ryen Russillo