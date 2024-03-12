How England Defeated the “World’s Best Team” With Bernard Jackman

England managed to produce one of their best performances in recent memory this weekend at Twickenham, stealing the game away from Ireland in the dying moments. The lads, joined by former Ireland International and expert analyst Bernard Jackman, dissect the game with an open cloth. Big Jim vents his frustrations with Scotland following their loss to Italy, and we also look ahead to the final round of the Six Nations 2024. PLUS, we’re joined by England U20’s captain and Leicester Tigers Young Gun Finn Carnduff, revealing the freak athletes next to hit the big time.
