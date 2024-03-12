 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

24 Question Party People: Matt Pryor of the Get Up Kids

Matt Pryor of the Get Up Kids drops by the show to talk about his book, ‘Red Letter Days,’ and much more

By Yasi Salek
Shawn Brackbill


Matt Pryor of the Get Up Kids drops by the show to talk about his book, Red Letter Days. We also touch on important subjects like the animatronic bears that played “Crocodile Rock” at ShowBiz Pizza, how to properly cook a steak, choosing an Afghan Whigs song for your wedding processional, and the lost art of making a long-distance call on a pay phone. All that and more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek
Guest: Matt Pryor
Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles
Theme Song: Hether Fortune

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Music

The Latest

Kirk Cousins Raises the Falcons’ Floor. Can He Also Raise Their Ceiling?

After a few seasons in quarterback hell, Atlanta paid a premium to secure an upgrade at the position. Cousins brings stability—and heightened expectations.

By Ben Solak

Card Declined at Therapy So You Get a Golden Contestant

Juliet and Callie break down the addition of the ‘Golden Bachelor’ contestants, Rachel’s unfortunate date and impending elimination, and Joey being the least-gross-looking kisser

By Juliet Litman and Callie Curry

Trump’s Hunt for a White-Whale Donor

Tara and Teddy Schleifer examine some of the fringe political entities looking to make noise on the presidential ballot and debate whether one of those groups can emerge as a legitimate challenger to either Trump or Biden in the upcoming election

By Tara Palmeri

Can the Los Angeles Clippers Get Their Mojo Back?

After a spirited climb up the Western Conference standings, the Clippers have hit a post-All-Star lull. With Russell Westbrook out indefinitely, will they be able to rediscover their flow in time for the NBA playoffs?

By Logan Murdock

Surprise! The Eagles Land Saquon Barkley and Bryce Huff.

Sheil and Ben grade the early moves and evaluate the players left on the market

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

The NBA Postseason Belief Scale

Verno and KOC discuss their levels of belief in all of the potential playoff teams in each conference

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor