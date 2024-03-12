24 Question Party People: Matt Pryor of the Get Up Kids



Matt Pryor of the Get Up Kids drops by the show to talk about his book, Red Letter Days. We also touch on important subjects like the animatronic bears that played “Crocodile Rock” at ShowBiz Pizza, how to properly cook a steak, choosing an Afghan Whigs song for your wedding processional, and the lost art of making a long-distance call on a pay phone. All that and more this week on 24 Question Party People.

Host: Yasi Salek

Guest: Matt Pryor

Producer: Jesse Miller-Gordon

Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Additional Production Supervision: Justin Sayles

Theme Song: Hether Fortune

