The NBA Postseason Belief Scale

Verno and KOC discuss their levels of belief in all of the potential playoff teams in each conference

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images


With just over a month left in the regular season, Verno and KOC discuss their levels of belief in all of the potential playoff teams in each conference. They start off in the East (02:45) before turning their attention to the West (37:51). Also, with KOC’s NBA Draft Guide launching and the March Madness tournament starting up, the guys dive into some draft talk and discuss a few prospects they like (01:09:10).

You can find KOC’s Draft Guide here.

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

