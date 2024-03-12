The NBA Postseason Belief Scale



With just over a month left in the regular season, Verno and KOC discuss their levels of belief in all of the potential playoff teams in each conference. They start off in the East (02:45) before turning their attention to the West (37:51). Also, with KOC’s NBA Draft Guide launching and the March Madness tournament starting up, the guys dive into some draft talk and discuss a few prospects they like (01:09:10).

You can find KOC’s Draft Guide here.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

