How ‘Helldivers 2’ Broke the Live-Service Slump

Are you ready, Helldivers?! Ben, Steve Ahlman, and Matt James discuss how online co-op shooter Helldivers 2 became a surprise sensation and feel-good gaming story by building a new model for live-service storytelling and community (to go with great gameplay). Then they offer five rapid-fire recommendations for recently released, lower-profile games to play between blockbusters (58:00).
Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Steve Ahlman and Matt James
Producer: Devon Renaldo
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
