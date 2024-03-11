Carolina-Duke Reactions, Arch Madness, and Hurley’s Latest Callout With Kyle Filipowski and J. Kyle Mann

‌



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by J. Kyle Mann to discuss Indiana State’s fall to Drake in a highly anticipated matchup with Selection Sunday looming, Reed Sheppard vs. Dalton Knecht in the Tennessee-Kentucky shoot-out, and another Duke-UNC matchup that delivered, as always (1:48). Then Tate is joined by Duke center Kyle Filipowski to discuss switching positions this season, whether the “villain” label fits, UNC-Duke this past weekend, his “welcome to the rivalry” moment, and more (43:18). Finally, J. Kyle Mann rejoins the show to talk about Dan Hurley’s latest fan interaction, Caitlin Clark’s recreation of an iconic Kobe Bryant photo, Louisville misery, an exciting proposed invitational in Las Vegas offering NIL deals, and more (1:01:10), before they close the show with some shout-outs (1:12:35).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guests: Kyle Filipowski and J. Kyle Mann

Producer: Kyle Crichton

