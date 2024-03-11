 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

“It Was a Clear Pen!?” Heated Liverpool Vs. Man City Reaction

Ben Foster is joined by Mark Goldbridge and Dave Watson to break down all the action from an action-packed thriller between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday

By Ben Foster

Wow. What a title race this is! Ben Foster is joined by Mark Goldbridge and Dave Watson to break down all the action from an action-packed thriller between Liverpool and Man City at Anfield on Sunday. Should Liverpool have had a last-minute penalty? Why didn’t VAR intervene?! The lads get straight into it all and what it means for the title race…

Arsenal were the real winners of the weekend, as they left it late to beat Brentford 2-1 and move to the top of the table! Kai Havertz headed in the winner for Mikel Arteta’s side, but should he have been sent off for a dive earlier in the game? And the lads also break down that Aaron Ramsdale mistake before debating where he should go if he leaves Arsenal this summer!

Plus:

Did John McGinn deserve a red card?!

Is Alejandro Garnacho Player of the Year?

☀️ What happens at warm weather training camps?

Tom Cleverley takes over at Watford!

