The 2024 Oscars: The Year of ‘Oppenheimer’ and Christopher Nolan



Sean and Amanda give their immediate reactions to the 96th Academy Awards, which were largely dominated by Christopher Nolan and Oppenheimer. They appreciate Jimmy Kimmel’s hosting, admire a barn-burning performance of “I’m Just Ken” by Ryan Gosling, analyze a surprising Emma Stone victory over Lily Gladstone, discuss the increasingly international voting body of the Academy, note the continued cultural power of Barbie (despite winning very little at the awards), and wonder whether this year is a one-off or whether it portends the Oscars telecast making a sustained comeback.

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS