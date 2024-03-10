Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Recap

Meg and Spanners are back to cover the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix! First, they talk about the impressive debut of 18-year-old Oliver Bearman filling in for Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz (2:15). Then, they discuss Lewis Hamilton’s disappointing performance and the disconnect between his and Mercedes’ strategy (14:40). Later, they address the recent investigation into longtime principle of Red Bull racing Christian Hoerner (45:55).
Host: Megan Schuster
Guest: Spanners Ready
Producers: Jack Sanders
