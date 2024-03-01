 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gaming the Game, COY Candidates, and the Hottest Teams Heading Into March With Terrence Oglesby

Tate also gives shout-outs to Coach K, Roy Williams, Caitlin Clark, Reed Sheppard, and more

By Tate Frazier
Alabama v Kentucky Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Terrence Oglesby to discuss the NET rankings debate, NPOY campaigns, Coach of the Year candidates, the hottest teams heading into March, and more (1:54). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including for Coach K and Roy Williams; Caitlin Clark, who declared for the WNBA draft; Reed Sheppard; Will Wade; and more (44:22), before running through some games to watch this weekend (1:06:24).

Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Terrence Oglesby
Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

Next Up In One Shining Podcast

The Latest

Rachel Leviss Suing Tom and Ariana?! Plus, ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ ‘Beverly Hills,’ ‘Miami,’ and ‘Summer House.’

Rachel, Jodi, and Callie discuss the Bravo news of the week

By Rachel Lindsay, Jodi Walker, and 1 more

Breaking Down the Six Tiers of NFL Free Agency

Sheil is joined by Ben Solak from the Indianapolis NFL combine to analyze Sheil’s NFL Free Agency Rankings

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Buying Into the Chet Vs. Wemby Rivalry and the Emerging Warriors, Plus: Has Doc Fixed the Bucks?

Verno and KOC also discuss the playoff picture in the West and Joel Embiid’s plan to return to the Philadelphia 76ers

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Why Has Kate Middleton Mysteriously Disappeared? An FAQ

Where has the Princess of Wales been since Christmas? Why has the royal family been so vague about her absence? And what could this all have to do with Banksy? Let’s dive in.

By Jodi Walker

Best NBA Bets With Michael Fiddle

Raheem is joined by Michael Fiddle of The Action Network, who gives a unique perspective on how to bet on multiple Friday NBA games

By Raheem Palmer
Play

Is Tatum a Serious MVP Contender?

Big Wos talks about whether Jayson Tatum is a serious MVP contender, Draymond Green’s return, and Monty Williams’s press conference

By Wosny Lambre