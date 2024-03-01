Gaming the Game, COY Candidates, and the Hottest Teams Heading Into March With Terrence Oglesby



The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Terrence Oglesby to discuss the NET rankings debate, NPOY campaigns, Coach of the Year candidates, the hottest teams heading into March, and more (1:54). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs, including for Coach K and Roy Williams; Caitlin Clark, who declared for the WNBA draft; Reed Sheppard; Will Wade; and more (44:22), before running through some games to watch this weekend (1:06:24).

Host: Tate Frazier

Guest: Terrence Oglesby

Producer: Kyle Crichton

OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE.

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher