Best NBA Bets With Michael Fiddle



This week, Raheem is joined by Michael Fiddle of The Action Network. They discuss Michael’s process of handicapping NBA games (1:21). Michael gives a unique perspective on how to bet on multiple Friday NBA games (7:54). The Warriors are also playing in a road back-to-back in Toronto against the Raptors. Mike and Raheem lay out their cases on why both teams would be great to bet on (22:08).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Raheem Palmer

Guest: Michael Fiddle

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

