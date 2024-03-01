 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Best NBA Bets With Michael Fiddle

Raheem is joined by Michael Fiddle of The Action Network, who gives a unique perspective on how to bet on multiple Friday NBA games

By Raheem Palmer
Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors Photo by Mark Blinch/NBAE via Getty Images


This week, Raheem is joined by Michael Fiddle of The Action Network. They discuss Michael’s process of handicapping NBA games (1:21). Michael gives a unique perspective on how to bet on multiple Friday NBA games (7:54). The Warriors are also playing in a road back-to-back in Toronto against the Raptors. Mike and Raheem lay out their cases on why both teams would be great to bet on (22:08).

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out http://theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

Host: Raheem Palmer
Guest: Michael Fiddle
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

