‘Final Fantasy’ Preview, ‘Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,’ and ‘Halo’ Season 2

Ben, Jessica Clemons, and Matt James discuss rumors about Xbox games appearing on PlayStation, Disney infiltrating Fortnite, and the Knuckles trailer. Then they share bite-sized reviews of Tekken 8 and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Matt’s takeaway from a hands-on preview of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. Then Charles Holmes joins Ben and Jess to discuss Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and the future of live service and superhero games (28:16), before Ben and Jess give their impressions of Halo Season 2 (51:36).
Host: Ben Lindbergh
Guests: Jessica Clemons, Matt James, and Charles Holmes
Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts