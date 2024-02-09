Big Picks, Props, and Predictions Heading Into Super Bowl LVIII

Sheil and Ben join forces on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVIII and start their conversation by analyzing the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and the 49ers’ incredible luck with elite personnel. They then dive into their favorite props, official predictions, final picks, and much more.

The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please check out theringer.com/RG to find out more, or listen to the end of the episode for additional details.

