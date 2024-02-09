Grading the Sixers’ Moves at the Trade Deadline



The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Sixers were quite active at the deadline. With Joel Embiid out, the Sixers have been struggling mightily and needed to address some holes in the lineup. They acquired Buddy Hield and Cam Payne and received draft compensation, but they traded away Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., and fan-favorite Patrick Beverley. Sheil discusses how the Sixers did overall at the deadline and whether Philly native Kyle Lowry, who’s expected to be brought in from the buyout market, will help the team. Plus, how will they address the backup center position?

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

