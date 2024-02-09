 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Grading the Sixers’ Moves at the Trade Deadline

Sheil talks about the acquisitions of Buddy Hield and Cam Payne before giving his overall thoughts on how the Sixers did

By Sheil Kapadia
Indiana Pacers v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


The NBA trade deadline has come and gone, and the Sixers were quite active at the deadline. With Joel Embiid out, the Sixers have been struggling mightily and needed to address some holes in the lineup. They acquired Buddy Hield and Cam Payne and received draft compensation, but they traded away Marcus Morris Sr., Jaden Springer, Furkan Korkmaz, Danuel House Jr., and fan-favorite Patrick Beverley. Sheil discusses how the Sixers did overall at the deadline and whether Philly native Kyle Lowry, who’s expected to be brought in from the buyout market, will help the team. Plus, how will they address the backup center position?

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Music Composed By: Teddy Grossman and Jackson Greenberg

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

The Winners and Losers of NFL Honors

Lamar Jackson won MVP. Christian McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year. Everything went as expected—wait … Joe Flacco won Comeback Player of the Year?!

By Austin Gayle

Trade Deadline Instant Reactions

Justin, Rob, and Wos recap all of the action (including who didn’t take action) from trade deadline day!

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Did Disney Get Its Magic Back?

Matt and Rich Greenfield gather to talk about Disney’s latest quarterly earnings report, its investment in Epic Games, ‘Moana 2,’ and much more

By Matthew Belloni

Believing in the Thunder, Why the Knicks and Mavs Won the Day, and Recapping a Mediocre Trade Deadline

From the big moves to the smaller deals, Verno and KOC go through all the action of the trade deadline

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Sports Goes Back to Bundles, Apple TV’s Upcoming Slate, and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Episodes 3-6

Chris and Andy join to discuss what effects the new Fox, Warner Bros., and ESPN deal will have on the scripted TV world

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Breaking Styles and Safety With Nick Doherty. Plus, Recent Hockey Release Breakdown With Greg Lanctot.

Nick also talks with Mike and Jesse about his website and how it can help people in the hobby

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson