Bennett Ball Bounce Back, Dartmouth’s Big Decision, and Will Wade’s Extension With Eamonn Brennan

The Ringer’s Tate Frazier is joined by Eamonn Brennan to discuss Auburn’s decisive win over Alabama, the SEC’s rise in college basketball, and Providence’s big win over Creighton (1:46), before talking about Virginia’s resurgence, Kelvin Sampson’s ejection vs. Oklahoma State, and Rick Pitino’s comments on Dartmouth basketball players moving to unionize (16:16). Then Tate closes the show with some shout-outs (42:53), and some games to watch (58:02).
Host: Tate Frazier
Guest: Eamonn Brennan
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher
OSP Live: Join Tate in North Carolina for a live show at Carolina Theatre of Durham on Friday, March 8. Tickets HERE