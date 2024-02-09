 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Purple Tomatoes, a Vineyard at an Airport, and Comparing Red Vines to Twizzlers

Plus, what type of cuisine has influenced Super Bowl food?

By David Jacoby and Juliet Litman
This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the influence Tex-Mex has had on Super Bowl food, share their thoughts on a clever food heist, and marvel at Sofía Vergara’s coffee-tasting skill. For this week’s Taste Test, they compare Red Vines to Twizzlers. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producer: Mike Wargon
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

