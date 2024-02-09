Purple Tomatoes, a Vineyard at an Airport, and Comparing Red Vines to Twizzlers



This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss the influence Tex-Mex has had on Super Bowl food, share their thoughts on a clever food heist, and marvel at Sofía Vergara’s coffee-tasting skill. For this week’s Taste Test, they compare Red Vines to Twizzlers. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

Producer: Mike Wargon

Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

