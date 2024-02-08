 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Believing in the Thunder, Why the Knicks and Mavs Won the Day, and Recapping a Mediocre Trade Deadline

From the big moves to the smaller deals, Verno and KOC go through all the action of the trade deadline

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss a mediocre NBA trade deadline that saw no real impactful moves made. They go through the winners of the deadline, including the Knicks and Mavericks, as well as their disappointment with the Lakers and Warriors for not making any moves (08:40). Next, they discuss what kind of impact Gordon Hayward will have with the Thunder, and debate whether Oklahoma City can make a Finals run (24:35). Also, they discuss what Royce O’Neale brings to the Suns, Xavier Tillman’s fit with Boston, and other smaller deadline deals (38:07).

Got a question for Verno and KOC? Send them an email at nbamailbag@gmail.com!

Or you can send the guys a tweet @ChrisVernonShow and @KevinOConnorNBA!

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

