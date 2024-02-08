Believing in the Thunder, Why the Knicks and Mavs Won the Day, and Recapping a Mediocre Trade Deadline



Verno and KOC discuss a mediocre NBA trade deadline that saw no real impactful moves made. They go through the winners of the deadline, including the Knicks and Mavericks, as well as their disappointment with the Lakers and Warriors for not making any moves (08:40). Next, they discuss what kind of impact Gordon Hayward will have with the Thunder, and debate whether Oklahoma City can make a Finals run (24:35). Also, they discuss what Royce O’Neale brings to the Suns, Xavier Tillman’s fit with Boston, and other smaller deadline deals (38:07).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

