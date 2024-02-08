AFCON Final Is Set, and Pochettino Believes



Musa and Ryan wrap up some midweek games. Ivory Coast and Nigeria reached the AFCON final after semifinal wins over DR Congo and South Africa (02:46). They also touch on the Asian Cup semifinals, Bayer Leverkusen’s late cup win over Stuttgart (13:22), and the FA Cup replays. The focus is on Chelsea, who put in arguably their best performance of the season, and they chat about why patience might be the best policy at Stamford Bridge, despite the huge transfer spend, and whether Mauricio Pochettino can use any cup success as a catalyst for long-term progress (21:54).

Hosts: Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

Producer: Ryan Hunn

Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

