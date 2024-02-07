 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Argylle’ and the Death of the Winking Action Movie

Plus, Sean is joined by Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Arcel to discuss ‘The Promised Land’ and much more

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Universal Pictures


Sean and Amanda discuss the wildly unsuccessful elements of Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s meta spy thriller starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell (1:00). Then, they try to contextualize it within what Sean has dubbed “wink action”—a subgenre of action that rose around the turn of the 2010s and has finally started to peter out (44:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Arcel to discuss The Promised Land and the key creative differences between making movies in Hollywood and making movies internationally (1:20:00).

Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Arcel
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Big Picture

The Latest

66th GRAMMY AWARDS Show
Play

Grammys Breakdown and ‘Bachelor’ Tea With Corrine Olympios

Heidi and Spencer give their take on the Taylor Swift drama at the Grammys before welcoming ‘Bachelor’ alum Corrine Olympios

By Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

Did ‘Girls’ Stick the Landing?

Amanda Dobbins joins the pod to talk about the media environment at the time when the show aired, Lena Dunham’s self-awareness, and how the show ended with intent

By Andy Greenwald and Amanda Dobbins

Disney+ Needs Something Other Than ‘Star Wars’ and Marvel. Is Percy Jackson the Missing Piece?

After the surprising success of Season 1 of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ Disney might finally have another piece of powerful IP for its streamer to rely on

By Kai Grady

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: Breaking the Myth of Michael Jackson

Breaking down MJ in the 1990s, on and off record

By Rob Harvilla

“Give Coby the Ball”

Jason also explains why people need to cool it on the Patrick Mahomes legacy talk and enjoy what they’re watching

By Jason Goff

Kyle Shanahan Is No Longer Running the Shanahan Offense

Play-action passes. Pre-snap motion. Wide-zone runs. Think you know the core tenets of the offense that has defined the recent history of the NFL? The man who popularized it has evolved—here’s what he’s doing instead.

By Ben Solak