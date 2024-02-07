‘Argylle’ and the Death of the Winking Action Movie

Sean and Amanda discuss the wildly unsuccessful elements of Argylle, Matthew Vaughn’s meta spy thriller starring Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Rockwell (1:00). Then, they try to contextualize it within what Sean has dubbed “wink action”—a subgenre of action that rose around the turn of the 2010s and has finally started to peter out (44:00). Finally, Sean is joined by Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Arcel to discuss The Promised Land and the key creative differences between making movies in Hollywood and making movies internationally (1:20:00).
Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins
Guests: Mads Mikkelsen and Nikolaj Arcel
Senior Producer: Bobby Wagner
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS