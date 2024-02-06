The Bucks’ Identity Search and the Irony of Kawhi’s MVP-Type Season

Austin and Pausha kick off the pod by expanding on Austin’s semi-viral Bronny James–LeBron James take (05:19), and discuss if LeBron’s Knicks towel moment was a not-so-subtle pressure sign to the Lakers (19:08). They also delve into the Bucks needing to find their identity with Doc Rivers now as coach, the irony of Kawhi Leonard potentially winning MVP the year load management rules were instituted (29:15), whether the Warriors should look to trade away Klay Thompson (37:20), and more!
Hosts: Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi
Producers: Erika Cervantes, Ben Cruz, and Eduardo Ocampo
