‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Album Announcement

Nora and Nathan dive into the track list to determine what the album is about, talk about how the announcement went over, and more!

By Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
66th GRAMMY Awards - Show Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy


Nora and Nathan convene for an emergency pod after Taylor Swift announced her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. They talk about how the announcement went over with her fan base versus in the room at the awards show (1:00), speculate on what the album is about based on the track list that was released yesterday (30:43), and discuss whether or not she worked with Jack Antonoff on this album or went in a different direction (52:32).

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard
Producer: Kaya McMullen

